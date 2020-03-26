Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RDSB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,437.45 ($32.06).

RDSB stock traded down GBX 43.40 ($0.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,374 ($18.07). 13,815,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,593.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,090.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

