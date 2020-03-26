Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RYDAF traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 82,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,368. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

