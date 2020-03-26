Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Royal Gold worth $23,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 181.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

