Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 994,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

