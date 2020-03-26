ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $3.67 on Thursday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

