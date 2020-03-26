RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

RPM International stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

