RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,881. The stock has a market cap of $490.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

