RTL Group (RTL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RTL Group (EBR: RTL):

3/25/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €34.02 ($39.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €45.50 ($52.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €45.50 ($52.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

RTL Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

