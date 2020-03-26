Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Ruff has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

