Rui Feng Sells 100,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,990,082.40.

TSE SVM traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,969. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$7.69. The company has a market cap of $625.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.91.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

