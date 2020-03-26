Rupaya 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $7,157.38 and approximately $33.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,434.96 or 2.13865124 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 125.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021626 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

