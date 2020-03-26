Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,200 shares, an increase of 518.0% from the February 27th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 1,513,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,119. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after buying an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after buying an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after buying an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

