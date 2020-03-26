S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s current price.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ETR SANT traded up €1.02 ($1.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.14 ($19.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.52. S&T has a 52 week low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a 52 week high of €26.18 ($30.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

