Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $34.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.41 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $186.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $195.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $215.35 million, with estimates ranging from $204.16 million to $226.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

