SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $367,986.62 and $41.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.01009663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032255 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182805 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004296 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00083294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.