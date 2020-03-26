Sai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.05014058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00063127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

