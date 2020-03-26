Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,244 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.34% of Saia worth $32,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Saia by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Saia by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Saia by 20.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,925. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.85. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

