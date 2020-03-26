SALT (SALT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,965.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, ABCC, Kyber Network and Huobi. SALT has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $23,965.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

