Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the February 27th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Sanchez Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 117,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,072. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

