Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 100 Price Target

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 100 price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 122 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 175.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 188.92. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

