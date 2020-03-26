Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €21.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.63 ($29.80).

ETR UN01 traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €23.75 ($27.62). The stock had a trading volume of 184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €26.85 and its 200 day moving average is €28.56. Uniper has a twelve month low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a twelve month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

