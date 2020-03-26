Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

SNY opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

