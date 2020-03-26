SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €137.00 ($159.30) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.95 ($155.76).

Shares of ETR SAP traded up €4.96 ($5.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €103.96 ($120.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

