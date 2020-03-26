Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.95.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 800,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,649. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

