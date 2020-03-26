Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €177.00 ($205.81).

Several research analysts recently commented on SRT3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of SRT3 opened at €208.60 ($242.56) on Thursday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €214.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €192.72.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.