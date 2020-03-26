Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scapa Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Scapa Group alerts:

LON:SCPA opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.59. Scapa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 404 ($5.31).

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.