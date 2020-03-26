Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €6.25 ($7.27) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.81 ($9.08).

Shares of FRA:SHA traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €5.58 ($6.49). 456,838 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.62 and its 200-day moving average is €8.52. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

