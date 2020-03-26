Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.20 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.54 ($8.77).

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching €5.60 ($6.51). 646,072 shares of the company were exchanged. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.62 and a 200 day moving average of €8.52.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

