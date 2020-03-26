Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$4.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.