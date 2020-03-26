Schaeffler’s (SHA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.54 ($8.77).

Shares of SHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.60 ($6.51). The company had a trading volume of 646,072 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.52. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

