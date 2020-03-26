Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 1,255,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,749,420. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.99.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.