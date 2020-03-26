Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a news impact score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,178,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073,920. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

