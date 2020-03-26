Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Reduced by Centenus Global Management LP

Centenus Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Centenus Global Management LP owned about 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Schneider National by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 5,485.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

