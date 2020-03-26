Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $318.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.