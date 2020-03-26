Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,703,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,598,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

