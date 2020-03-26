Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000.

SCHX opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

