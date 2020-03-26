Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,549,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $956.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

