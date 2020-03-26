Scotiabank Trims Norbord (TSE:OSB) Target Price to C$30.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on Norbord and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OSB stock traded down C$1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.86. The company had a trading volume of 487,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.76. Norbord has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,173,556.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

