Scotiabank Upgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to “Outperform”

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

BBU stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 114,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,368. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

