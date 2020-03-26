Scott Arnold Dahnke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WSM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 1,561,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

