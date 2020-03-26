Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($70.57).

Scout24 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €52.35 ($60.87). 226,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.36.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

