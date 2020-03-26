Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G24. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.69 ($70.57).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €51.90 ($60.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.36. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52 week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

