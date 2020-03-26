Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Sealed Air worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

