Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the quarter. Seattle Genetics makes up 1.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.70% of Seattle Genetics worth $138,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 667,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded up $8.24 on Thursday, hitting $113.70. 43,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.43 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

