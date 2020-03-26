Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of SGEN traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.15. 471,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,181. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

