Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.04. 1,156,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,099. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 million and a P/E ratio of 104.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

