Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$2.15 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.04. 1,156,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

