SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870.27 ($11.45).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target (up previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

SGRO traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 790 ($10.39). 4,499,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 848.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

