SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $87,275,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.