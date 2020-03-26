Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce $285.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $288.16 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $362.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens lowered Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

